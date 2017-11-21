VIEW GALLERY

For months, it’s been a constant cycle of rumors with the Kardashian/Jenner family. What else is new? It seems as though the infamous fam is always the subject of speculation, but this time it got even more intense with talk of both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner being pregnant with their first children.

Members of the family have stayed mum to the point of confusion, with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner proving their loyalty on multiple talk show appearances. Let’s be honest, everything we know on Earth is only because Kris Jenner, our fearless leader, has decided we’re allowed to learn it. Kim and Kris have both refused to answer any and all questions about any pregnancies.

So, are they or aren’t they?

Well, it looks like Kris Jenner is still keeping quiet… kinda.

According to BuzzFeed, Kris posted this very suspicious photo on Instagram recently and it may be the key to solving the whole mystery.

What’s so sus about this?

Sure, it looks like an innocent photo of some pajamas, but let’s talk numbers.

The photo seems to show two more pairs of pajamas than necessary for the kids we know of. Obviously, we have Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint and Kim’s soon-to-be third child, but then there are two more pairs of PJs in the pic.

Kris says they’re for “every one” of her grandkids, which seems very pointed, especially since she hasn’t bothered changing the caption or deleting the picture despite the speculations.

Commenters noticed the disparity immediately and this seems to be the closest thing we have to a hard-and-fast confirmation so far.

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly pregnant with NBA player Tristan Thompson‘s baby, while Kylie Jenner is rumored to be having a girl (or twins!) with rapper Travis Scott. Kim Kardashian’s baby with Kanye West is going to be born via surrogate.

Whether or not Kylie and Khloe are pregnant, this isn’t the first time the Kardashian/Jenner family has been the subject of rumors and it certainly won’t be the last. If it keeps up like this, we’re all going to be very tired of conspiracy theories very, very soon.