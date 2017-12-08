VIEW GALLERY

2017 was a tragic year for love, and just about everything else really. However, there have been redeeming moments, like when Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reunited or when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shook the US and UK with their engagement. The list of couples seems to be getting longer because Rihanna may just be engaged. Between transforming the beauty industry with her Fenty beauty line, preparing to host the 2018 Met Gala, to managing her Puma collection, Rihanna has still found time for love.

After several high-profile relationships with Chris Brown, Matt Kemp, Drake, and Travis Scott, Rihanna reportedly began dating Hassan Jameel this past summer. Jameel is a businessman worth billions, and whose family manages the largest Toyota distributor in Saudi Arabia. The two pretty much invented the phrase ‘power couple.’

Yesterday Rihanna posted a photo of herself out and about, oh, and she was wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger.

Someone said if rihanna is engaged i can’t wait for her to be queen of saudi arabia i choked pic.twitter.com/XEDayBjdl3 — sana (@cyphersjjk) December 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/ethanxfenty/status/938850332456771585

If Rihanna really is engaged… I’m throwing all of 2017 in the trash. — Fetty LaBelle (@Erweeezy) December 8, 2017

Am I the only one who’s still mad drake and rihanna never ended up together — Kait (@KaitAlgarin) November 29, 2017

It’s been common for celebrities to step out wearing rings on their ring fingers even when they weren’t engaged or married, but we can’t help but wonder. Let’s just hope she doesn’t copy the Kardashians and keep the rumor mill churning for months.