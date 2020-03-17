The 5 Halterneck Tops To Try Summer 2020

The fashion world is crushin’ on halter tops right now – and we’re not mad at the resurgence of this early 2000s trend. This throwback top is back just in time to complete our summer 2020 outfits – think halter tops worn with a mini polka dot skirt while sitting by the sea with a piña colada.

Don’t let the questionable halter styles from the 2000s stop you from trying this trend, these current halter tops are far from the one’s worn in the Britney Spears era – they’re much more flattering and timeless. In case you’re wondering, A-listers like Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner and Yara Shahidi are also taking on the Halterneck top trend.

If you’re ready to jump on the halter top bandwagon, here are 5 styles you won’t get enough of.

A peachy halter-neck crop top looks feminine and effortlessly stylish. You can easily throw it on with skinny jeans, and white Air Force 1 sneakers to create a cool and casual summertime look.

For a sleek date-night outfit, throw on a satin halterneck crop top and pair it with a matching silk skirt. Finish off your outfit with statement earrings, and you’ll look pretty darn flirty.

A slinky slip dress will feel breezy on those unbearably hot summer days. This one, with its floral print, will definitely spice up your warm-weather wardrobe.

This halter top will keep your outfit looking cute, thanks to its pink color —oh, and its check print.

A green knitted halterneck top with cut out details is the perfect combination of sexy and casual. Pair your bold top with black skinny jeans for a hot look.