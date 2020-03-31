Day-to-day life as we all know, has come to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the realities of adjusting to social-distancing and self-isolation start to kick in, it’s easy to feel anxious and stressed. In these times, it’s so important, if not essential to prioritize self-care.

Here are 5 self-care products that will help you get through the next few weeks of social distancing without losing it.

Just because all the nail salons are closed doesn’t mean you can’t achieve an insta worthy manicure from home. Trust me, it’s not as hard as you think.

Olive & June’s manicure kit is the solution to creating the mani of your dreams from home. The brilliantly designed kit features all the necessary tools for an at-home manicure. You’ll find a nail polish remover to erase old nail polish and prep nails, a clean brush for easy touch-ups, a flat edge nail clipper, a dual-grit nail file, a “poppy” handle that slips onto the top of your nail polish for easy handling. And the best part? the box comes with an opening for you to slide in your phone to help give you the best, nail-perfecting lighting.

Social distancing is stressful AF, and what comes with stress? breakouts. These hydrocolloid patches will be your hero whenever your skin starts to act up. The patches have more than 100 micro points that deliver acne-fighting activities that will even handle deep-rooted blemishes.

One of the best ways to take care of yourself during social distancing is to use a handy planner to help you focus on your wellness.

Coconut-lane’s wellness planner comes with 52 beautiful sheets that allow you to keep track of all your wellness data, including your sleep, diet, exercise and your mood. There’s also a ‘Me Time’ box so everyday you can track what you did to give yourself a bit of self-loving. The super cute pink dragonfruit background is really what sold me.

Time to switch up your self-isolation beauty routine with some sheet masks!

I know that sheet masks that actually work are hard to come by but I promise you, Orgaid’s eco-friendly sheet masks do everything from boost your glow to soothe inflammation. The sheets are filled with ingredients like plant and fruit extracts and probiotics.

Coloring books and chill are now a thing. So if you want to de-stress, relax, and take your mind off this crisis: get coloring!

Adult coloring books are not the ones we grew up with, the adult version has more intricate patterns and pictures. The Color Me Stress-Free by Lacy Mucklow is one you’ll find therapeutic to color!