8 Celebs that Are Helping During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Around the world, people are struggling with coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, dozens of famous faces are using their influence for good. From major acts of kindness to major donations that will help address the outbreak’s disastrous effects.
Here are just a few celebrities that are devoting their time, money and attention amid the coronavirus outbreak:
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande has been quietly helping her fans, aka, the Arianators financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. It turns out Ari has sent between $500 and $1,000 via Venmo to more than 20 fans. The 7-Rings-singer also announced on Twitter to over 72 million of her followers reiterating to them to stay indoors and respect quarantine rules.
please
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian announced that her shapewear brand, SKIMS, will be donating $1 million to families affected by the coronavirus. “On Monday, we’re restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic,” the KUWTK star shared in a press release. “Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”
Justin Bieber
In February, Justin Bieber pledged to donate to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children’s charity in China to help with the coronavirus relief efforts. The pop star made the announcement in an Instagram video.
View this post on Instagram
Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends. China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for eachother. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Power couple, Lively & Reynolds, announced via Instagram that they will be donating $1 million which will be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. The two charities are helping to feed people, especially the elderly and low-income families. Lively is also pushing fans to donate whatever they can and to stay in touch with their loved ones via FaceTime and Skype.“We can all do something for one another, even if that’s staying home,” she wrote on Instagram.
“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole,” Reynolds wrote. “If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada.”
Rihanna
Riri’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to support organizations helping with coronavirus relief efforts, especially in marginalised communities in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa. The money will also be used to provide protective gear and respiratory supplies for health workers and first responders in countries like Haiti and Malawi.
Roger Federer
The tennis star announced via Instagram that he and his wife Mirka, have donated 1 million Swiss Francs to help “the most vulnerable families” affected by the coronavirus in Switzerland.
View this post on Instagram
These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy! Dies sind herausfordernde Zeiten für uns alle und niemand sollte zurückgelassen werden. Mirka und ich haben beschlossen, persönlich eine Million Schweizer Franken für die am stärksten gefährdeten Familien in der Schweiz zu spenden. Unser Beitrag ist nur ein Anfang. Wir hoffen, dass sich andere anschließen, um noch mehr bedürftige Familien zu unterstützen. Gemeinsam können wir diese Krise überwinden! Bleibt gesund! Nous vivons une période difficile pour nous tous et personne ne doit être laissé pour compte. Mirka et moi avons décidé de personnellement faire don d'un million de francs suisses aux familles les plus défavorisées en Suisse. Notre contribution n'est qu'un début. Nous espérons que d'autres se joindront à nous pour aider encore plus de familles dans le besoin. Ensemble, nous pouvons surmonter cette crise! Restez en bonne santé!
Kylie Jenner
On March 25, Dr Thais Aliabad announced that Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to assist doctors to buy medical supplies like masks, face shields and other protective gear for hospitals located in the L.A area.
View this post on Instagram
I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift turned into a Fairy God Mother to fans troubled by the coronavirus pandemic, delivering donations to those in need. Several fans posted online to say that they received money from Swift.
One Swiftie got sent $3,000 after stressing about bills piling up during lockdown, they said “This beautiful magical unbelievable human. I don’t even know where to begin.”
Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace, donated €200,000 to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital to address the medical supply shortages.