8 Celebs that Are Helping During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Around the world, people are struggling with coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, dozens of famous faces are using their influence for good. From major acts of kindness to major donations that will help address the outbreak’s disastrous effects.

Here are just a few celebrities that are devoting their time, money and attention amid the coronavirus outbreak:

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has been quietly helping her fans, aka, the Arianators financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. It turns out Ari has sent between $500 and $1,000 via Venmo to more than 20 fans. The 7-Rings-singer also announced on Twitter to over 72 million of her followers reiterating to them to stay indoors and respect quarantine rules.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian announced that her shapewear brand, SKIMS, will be donating $1 million to families affected by the coronavirus. “On Monday, we’re restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic,” the KUWTK star shared in a press release. “Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”

Justin Bieber

In February, Justin Bieber pledged to donate to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children’s charity in China to help with the coronavirus relief efforts. The pop star made the announcement in an Instagram video.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Power couple, Lively & Reynolds, announced via Instagram that they will be donating $1 million which will be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. The two charities are helping to feed people, especially the elderly and low-income families. Lively is also pushing fans to donate whatever they can and to stay in touch with their loved ones via FaceTime and Skype.“We can all do something for one another, even if that’s staying home,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole,” Reynolds wrote. “If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada.”

Rihanna

Riri’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to support organizations helping with coronavirus relief efforts, especially in marginalised communities in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa. The money will also be used to provide protective gear and respiratory supplies for health workers and first responders in countries like Haiti and Malawi.

Roger Federer

The tennis star announced via Instagram that he and his wife Mirka, have donated 1 million Swiss Francs to help “the most vulnerable families” affected by the coronavirus in Switzerland.

Kylie Jenner

On March 25, Dr Thais Aliabad announced that Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to assist doctors to buy medical supplies like masks, face shields and other protective gear for hospitals located in the L.A area.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift turned into a Fairy God Mother to fans troubled by the coronavirus pandemic, delivering donations to those in need. Several fans posted online to say that they received money from Swift.

One Swiftie got sent $3,000 after stressing about bills piling up during lockdown, they said “This beautiful magical unbelievable human. I don’t even know where to begin.”

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace, donated €200,000 to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital to address the medical supply shortages.